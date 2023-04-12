Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 194.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 2,126,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

