Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital owned about 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,162. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

