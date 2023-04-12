Core Alternative Capital Sells 401 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

