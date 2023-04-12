Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading 12% Higher

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating) shares traded up 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.33 and last traded at 0.33. 3,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.51.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

