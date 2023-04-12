Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Trading 12% Higher

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating) shares traded up 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.33 and last traded at 0.33. 3,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.51.
Core One Labs Company Profile
Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABD)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.