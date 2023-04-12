Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lowered by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $34,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. 283,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.