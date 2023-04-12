Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Cut by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Corteva makes up approximately 5.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

