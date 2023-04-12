Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Financial Comparison

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -6.71% -6.64%

Volatility & Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cortexyme and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.51 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.24 million ($0.26) -11.42

PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

