CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.41

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.41 and last traded at $193.54, with a volume of 26190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,344,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,226,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,125 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $383,073.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,226,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,437 shares of company stock worth $18,251,286. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CorVel by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

See Also

