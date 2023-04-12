Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.33 or 0.00037596 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $112.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

