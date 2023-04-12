Cosmos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122.42 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $11.27 or 0.00037365 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $122.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

