Covenant Partners LLC Has $12.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,215,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.50. 176,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,426. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $251.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

