Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 5,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Trading Down 17.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £6,562.00, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Craven House Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Craven House Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craven House Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.