Critical Comparison: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 1 2 0 2.25 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.10%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -50.63% 2.72% 1.71% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million 4.40 -$165.78 million ($1.05) -5.90 WeTrade Group $14.38 million 2.49 $5.18 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Summary

E2open Parent beats WeTrade Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

