Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.11. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

