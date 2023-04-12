Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 382071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

