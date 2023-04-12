CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,973,000 after buying an additional 785,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. 1,280,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070,005. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

