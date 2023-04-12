Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 45,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 91,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.13% and a negative net margin of 1,122.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

