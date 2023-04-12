Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 5.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.39. 961,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,189,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 696,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

