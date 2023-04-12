Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 5.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.39. 961,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,189,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Dada Nexus Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 696,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
See Also
