Dai (DAI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.21 billion and approximately $162.65 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,215,386,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

