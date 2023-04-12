Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 10.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,624,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after buying an additional 83,293 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.19. The company had a trading volume of 844,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

