Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Raised to €10.70

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays to €10.70 ($11.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCF. BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

DVDCF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.