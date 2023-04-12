Del Sette Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
