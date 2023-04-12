Del Sette Capital Management LLC Invests $927,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 13,175,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,499,648. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

