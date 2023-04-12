Del Sette Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

