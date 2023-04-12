Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.