Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.29. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 29,344 shares changing hands.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $80.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

