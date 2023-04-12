Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $25.50. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 121,180 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNLI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $76,694.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $76,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,198 shares of company stock worth $2,294,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

