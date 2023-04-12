Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,926,192 shares changing hands.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $860.41 million, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 385,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.