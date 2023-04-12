Deutsche Bank AG Has $163.37 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.78% of argenx worth $163,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in argenx by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in argenx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $379.44. 116,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.64.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.