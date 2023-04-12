Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,907,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570,418 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $169,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,786,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,819,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

