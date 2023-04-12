Deutsche Bank AG Sells 133,231 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133,231 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Target worth $180,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TGT traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.50. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

