DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Trading 8.1% Higher

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.