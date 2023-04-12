Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HPK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

