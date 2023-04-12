Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.85. 67,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,443. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

