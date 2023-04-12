Diametric Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in HP were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

