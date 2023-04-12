Diametric Capital LP Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,719 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,630 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 47.6% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 268.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 129.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,827 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 564,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 7,198,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,321,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

