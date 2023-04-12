Diametric Capital LP Has $760,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

UBER traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. 9,393,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,502,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

