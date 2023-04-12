Diametric Capital LP Invests $905,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Olin Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 558,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.