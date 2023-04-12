Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 105,555 Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.09% of Enerflex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFXT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,760. The company has a market cap of $756.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFXT shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Featured Stories

