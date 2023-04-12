Diametric Capital LP Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. 1,959,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,806. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

