Diametric Capital LP Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

NYSE MS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.