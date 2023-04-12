Diametric Capital LP Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley
In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Morgan Stanley Price Performance
NYSE MS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
