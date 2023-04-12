DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1,088.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,977 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,838 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $39,843,670. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $137.91. 174,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

