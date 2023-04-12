DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,753 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 596,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.