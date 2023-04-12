Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Lowered by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,576. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

