DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 985.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,929 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,890. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.80.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DISH shares. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.