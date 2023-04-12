Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Trading Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Douglas Emmett traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 1,288,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,512,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $114,497,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.3 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

