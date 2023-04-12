Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,545.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36.

On Monday, February 27th, Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 2,265,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 699,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.