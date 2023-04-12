DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 511,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,967. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.