DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 836,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,820. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.