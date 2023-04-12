DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.69.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,068,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,946,699. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $666.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.93, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

